I read with interest commentaries by Tarris Woods ("It's time for county officials to remove 'Dignified Resignation,'" The Daily News, Aug. 11) and Jonathon Tromm ("It's time for us to change the course of history," The Daily News, Aug. 11) regarding the removal of various monuments in Galveston.
The common thread in each one was this message: It's past time to tear these monuments down. They are there, in theory, as a tribute to the heroic contributions the South made in this conflict. In fact, the war was fought to protect the rights of Southern citizens to own slaves as property "to control the bodies of Black men and women for the sole expansion of plantations, capitalism and the sexual exploitation of female slaves by slave owners."
The myth that the North was trying to control the activities of the South is just that. A myth.
Thanks to these men for their honest appraisals of the root of this bloody war.
Phyllis Galatas
Galveston
"The myth that the North was trying to control the activities of the South is just that. A myth." Au contraire, Phyllis. Reconstructions brought in the Carpetbaggers from the North. Aided by Southern Scalawags they did indeed got "control the activities of the South".
The statue does not commemorate slavery but displays remembrance of the Southern men who fought and lost the war - broken sword, dismantled cannon, Naval Jack over his shoulder. The statue was commissioned and paid for the Daughters of the Confederacy - a group Joe Biden calls "very fine people". The Daughters of the Confederacy in Galveston was led locally by Mollie Rosenberg, wife of Henry Rosenberg who contributed much to the people of Galveston. Mollie was the daughter of surgeon Charles Macgill who along with daughter Mollie tended to the wounded. The monument commemorates those men who fought to preserve their homes, their farms, their towns their families as noted in the Galveston Daily News of 1912.
