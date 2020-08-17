Who are antifa? They vote.
My parents, and the Greatest Generation were anti-fascist during World War II. Then fascism was in Europe, not in America.
Today, antifa (anti-fascist) individuals are you and I and we're fighting homegrown fascism. Antifa is all of us who are working to stop the current threat to our democratic republic from an excessively wealthy and powerful minority of right-wing authoritarians who have stolen past elections and are planning to steal the next one.
Vote to not only replace the leader of our fascist Grand Old Party cult, but to replace all his right-wing authoritarian enablers.
Vote to take back, protect and empower our democratic republic.
Vote to end decades of massive economic, social, racial and environmental injustices perpetrated by the right-wing authoritarian GOP cult.
Vote to reform government to maximize equality. Damn it, just vote.
Charles Hailey
Friendswood
"Let there be UNREST in the streets!"....Congresswoman Ayanna Presley (D) Massachusetts. Now do can everyone see why gun sells has spiked in this country?
Correction: ...Now can everyone see why gun sells have spike in this country?
Personally, I've never bought the idea that Trump is a fascist. Fascism is an ideology. I don't believe Trump has an ideology, at least not beyond the first letter of the word.
