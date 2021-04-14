Take a drive around Galveston, or just walk out your front door, and you’ll probably see a dead tree. The February ice storm killed off so many plants and trees, including the large palms. These tall palms can be very costly and difficult to cut down.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, a tree-cutting program was introduced to remove dead trees, even from private property, that would be dangerous or difficult to remove. I assume this was paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Is it time for another tree-cutting program? If there are no green leaves coming out of the top of a palm by now, it’s probably dead.
Also, so many large palms died from disease before the freeze. It’s time to renew Galveston’s greenery. Will our local government help?
Diane Smith
Galveston
