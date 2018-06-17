I am about as sick as I can get from reading about how all these people do not like the new comics. Don't we have more important issues in this town to discuss?
Here's the solution:
1. If you don't like the new comics, don't read them. Find comics somewhere else to fill you craving for them.
2. The Daily News, please reinstate the old comics so people can move on and find subjects with more substance to worry about.
It's almost "comical" that the newspaper is posting these negative opinions about something the newspaper is creating. Get over it, please.
Debbie Gremillion
Galveston
Editor's note: One of the things a newspaper is obliged to do, besides publishing comics, is to provide a forum for the public to express its opinions about things — even negative opinions and especially negative opinions about things the newspaper has done.
