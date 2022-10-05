Any consumption of alcohol can affect someone’s judgment and motor skills. About 32 people in our country die in drunk driving crashes every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
On Sept. 2, a very tragic crash happened here in Galveston. A automobile police allege was driven by Keith Brazier ran through a stop sign and struck a Jeep, killing Mason Nelson and Sam Mixon, both 14, and severely injuring Hannah Jackson, who just recently came out of a coma.
Brazier is accused of driving while intoxicated and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle in connection with the crash.
If your blood alcohol content test comes back above the legal limit, the police can take your license and send you to jail. Everyone should take driving under the influence seriously.
If you've been drinking, you can call someone else to come pick you up and get you home or you could designate a sober driver.
To prevent drunk driving, we could put up billboards, set up sobriety checkpoints and have more cops on the lookout. We could also educate the public about the risks associated with alcohol use through ad campaigns or announcements on the news and radio stations.
In light of the recent deaths, our community has a duty to protect our residents and make our roads safe.
