Recently, Roger "Bo" Quiroga accepted contributions and the endorsement of the local “Grand Old Party.”
This is the same party that gave us the second worst president in history. The worst president was Andrew Jackson, who was responsible for the “Cherokee Trail of Tears,” in which infants, children, fathers and mothers died. At one time, Jackson said, “The Supreme Court has made their decision — let’s see if they can enforce it.” I think that Andrew Jackson should be removed from the front of the $20 dollar bill.
The second worst president is Donald Trump, who's acting like a spoiled brat. He can’t come to grips with the fact that he didn’t win — he didn’t even come close. And yet, he still hasn’t conceded. And he has demanded recounts, wasting taxpayers' money in the process. One thing these two presidents have in common: They’ve both been impeached.
Anyway, I’m backing Craig Brown for mayor of Galveston. It’s important to get out and vote.
Stephen A. Hodgson
Galveston
