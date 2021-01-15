“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” — Abraham Lincoln
Those that serve have been unfaithful to their oath.
They've been too long mute about this president’s behavior. You, our representatives, are therefore complicit in the results.
The independence of the judiciary, public health and postal service have been politicized. It seems all this for political gain and/or personal profit. The constituents have been neglected for self aggrandizement, and malpractice in legislative responsibilities.
The extremes of party and tribalism are divisive, destructive and deadly.
Who voted for you? Who do you serve? Some of our representatives are disappointments and morally bankrupt. Citizens do have long memories.
Myrella Beyer
Galveston
(3) comments
Malpractice is an excellent description of what has taken place in Washington.
Thank you Craig. That sham of an impeachment is MALPRACTICE. Our Founding Fathers are turning over in their graves knowing that an impeachment was done in one day. Now that the investigation has started AFTER that sham we discover:
The encroachment into the Capitol started TWENTY MINUTES before Trump's speech.
That the FBI knew THE DAY BEFORE on January 5th of problems so the speech had nothing to do with it.
The Trump administration and Pentagon offered National Guard troops earlier that week but each sergeant of arms declined the offer.
That at the forefront of the encroachment there were non-Trump supporters breaching security.
That an instigator (John Sullivan) calling for burning the building down was a BLM anti-Trump activist.
The FBI is having difficulty identifying the main culprits.
The night before in an interview, black clad antifa said they were being paid $20 (foot soldiers) to $38 (leaders) an hour to instigate mob action.
A few Trump supporters were caught up in the melee and will be charged. The rest charged with trespassing.
[thumbup] Well said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.