In 1988, legislative Democrats pushed for a Rainy Day Fund bill that was approved by voters.
Republicans fought it during the legislative hearings, saying a $3 billion to $4 billion Rainy Day Fund accumulation was too much.
Today, it stands at $10.2 billion.
Since 1994, every statewide office and a majority of elected officials have been held by Republicans. They continuously promote tax cuts while borrowing billions of loans for the Texas Department of Transportation and building toll roads with outrageous fees.
Meanwhile, the state school funding was drastically cut ($11 billion) in 2009 and 2011 legislative years due to state budget tax cuts. Today, Texas' share of school funding runs 35 percent to 40 percent, which violates its own constitution, Article 7.
We Texans brag that there's no state income tax and forgetting the horrendous local school property taxes. Texas’ school districts and property owners could use tax relief from the Rainy Day Fund and promote its investment on schoolchildren.
Ramiro Molina
Austin
