So many minorities are voting and winning in Grand Old Party primaries that the reelection of Trump is likely. Democrat media’s lying polls will backfire, doing to Biden what they did to Hillary Clinton by creating the idea liberals need not vote because he can’t lose.
Trump supporters, if asked by pollsters, help them lie by claiming they’ll vote for Biden. When polling 1,200 Democrats to only 800 Republicans, what do you think a poll will say?
Violent turmoil in Democrat cities adds law and order votes for Trump. Some Democrats really do prefer peaceful security to shooting, looting and arson. It’s their cities, businesses and homes being destroyed.
Gary Miller
Texas City
Gary you never fail to bring a chuckle with your right wing myopia
So Trump supporters are really disingenuous cowards? Wow! That's quite an admission, Gary.
Trump supporters better concentrate on voting, instead of lying. " Democrats currently have about 1.9 million Floridians signed up to vote by mail this November, almost 600,000 more than the Republicans’ 1.3 million, according to the Florida secretary of state.
In 2016, both sides had about 1.3 million signed up before the general election."
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/trump-encourages-mail-voting-florida-sues-nevada-72183412
