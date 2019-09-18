Did you know that the only place in the Constitution that the word “Lord” or any reference to God appears is where the date is written: “Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of Our Lord one thousand seven hundred and eighty seven?”
Did you know that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” and "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” are not in the Constitution, but both are in the Declaration of Independence?
And lastly, this quote, “of the people, by the people, and for the people” is neither in the Constitution nor the Declaration of Independence, but comes from the Gettysburg Address.
Celebrate Constitution Week, which runs through Tuesday, by reading and learning what this important national document says and does not say.
— George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
