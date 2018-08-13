It is hard to believe that 50 years have passed since Galveston fully integrated its schools. No longer would blacks and whites be educated in separate school systems. In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “separate but equal” facilities were legal. Southern states set up separate school systems to educate black students. Sixty years later in May 1954, the Supreme Court, in an unanimous decision, ruled that “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal.” Unfortunately, the court ruling did not offer a plan on what was to be done.
Ten years later in 1964, Galveston schools partially integrated under a policy known as “Freedom of Choice.” Individual students were automatically re-enrolled in the same school every year — but had the option to change their enrollment. Unfortunately, a significant number of black students declined to attend the traditional white schools, and very few whites, if any, enrolled in predominately black schools.
How many blacks enrolled in the Galveston white school system in the fall of 1964? In my unscientific analysis of the 1967 Purple Quill, the senior class of Ball High School in the first year of full integration contained 225 black students; if you look at this class in its sophomore year it contained only 52 black students. This would indicate that the percentage of blacks who integrated the white schools in 1964 was 52/225 or 23 percent — or basically one in four.
Why didn’t more blacks integrate the white school system in 1964? It must be remembered that Central High School was established in 1885, and was the first school for black students in Texas. This rich history was one of the reasons that many in the black community felt such attachment. Grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts and brothers and sisters had grown up in the black school system. Whatever the reasons, Freedom of Choice failed to integrate the Galveston schools in a manner sufficient to comply with the Supreme Court ruling, and a full merger of the white and black school’s systems would be the only thing that would suffice.
In May of 1968, the Supreme Court ruled that dual school systems were harmful and unfair, ending Freedom of Choice. Galveston schools would merge that fall. Now the decisions relating to merging two school systems would have to be answered. Who would head each curriculum department? Would the head coaches be black or white? How would class rank be determined? Would we have our first white or black teacher? Would you get a Central or a Ball High diploma? How would valedictorian and salutatorian be selected? The overriding question of could black and whites go to school together after living in a segregated society their whole life?
Both sides had students that were not happy with the merger or the decisions made. We survived though mistakes were made in the process, but the genie was out of the bottle and there was no going back.
