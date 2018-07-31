Thanks to Barbara Sanderson and the city of Galveston for their newest endeavor, Crockett Park. Thanks are also in order for Mayor Jim Yarbrough and the city council for approving this project. It’s a beautiful complex and well deserved for our beautiful city. The youth of our city will enjoy this for many years to come.
However, I was deeply disappointed The Daily News completely ignored Eddie Janek. To me and many young men of Galveston, Eddie Janek was Mr. Baseball Galveston. I witnessed him dedicating many hours of his time and money to the American Legion Senior Teenage program. It would've been a nice tribute to see a picture of Eddie alongside his very close friend, Dennis Byrd Sr. I’m sure Eddie is puzzled by this lapse of thought by the paper.
Hats off for the two baseball fields named for Joe Milligan and Nick Colombo, I propose that the third field be named in honor of Eddie Janek Sr., in order to applaud the people that gave much of their younger lives to helping the youth of Galveston.
Thank you once again to Barbara and her group for the dedication of Crockett Park.
Linda Hunter Pettit
Galveston
Editor's note: A photograph of Eddie Janek was published on galvnews.com, along with an article about the park, but the photo didn't appear in the newspaper.
