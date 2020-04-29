Perhaps I'm being obtuse — nah, not really. Issuing citations to businesses over social distancing requirements, then changing their mode to issuing citations to individuals ("City retracts citation for social distancing violation," The Daily News, April 25). Vast leap forward there.
It's unfortunate the city marshal doesn't hang around Walmart or Kroger's where there's always violations, but I guess that's not an eatery where folks are consuming in the parking lot.
By the way, what's the difference if they're eating in their car or at their house — since Texas has already ruled that the two are the same.
William Sterchi
Galveston
