After reading Brad Heller’s commentary on the Dignified Resignation statue in front of the courthouse, I accepted his challenge and went down and took a look at it ("Let's learn from the statue and move forward," The Daily News, Sept. 2).
He’s right — this isn't the usual Confederate statue glorifying those who fought against their country and caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops.
In fact, his argument that it's better left up as a monument to the defeat of a terrible cause almost tempts me to agree to allow it to stand on public property.
Thing is, I'm white, he's white, and just looking at the statue as we go by it doesn't cause us personal pain and distress. It's crystal clear, however, that it does cause substantial and unnecessary pain to a lot of Galveston County residents, so it’s got to go.
J. Rick Altemose
Galveston
