Bounties have been placed on the heads of American soldiers.
The current president of the United States has been aware of this for months and has done nothing to stop it. In fact, he has done the opposite and courted the favor of Vladimir Putin at every turn.
He and his administration are responsible for the deaths of several soldiers. If you're not outraged by this and his lack of action, you should be. You should be outraged that your federal representatives from Texas are not outraged.
Take your outrage to the polls. Vote them out. Every last one of them.
Teresa Kumelski
League City
If you weren't in the military Ms. Kumelski, your opinion is not founded in credible data for my purposes. Back up your erroneous comments with fact while I dust off the 3 Honorable Discharges that I earned while giving you the right to make foolish comments like this.
