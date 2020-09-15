Thank you, Sam Collins and The Bryan Museum, for giving us the lesson of John Rufus Gibson's lifelong dedication to the education of Galveston's children.
With guest speaker Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard's description of the university's illustrious history as the first historically Black college, I learned even more than I expected.
I look forward to Collins' November program on Jessie McGuire Dent and encourage others to attend as well.
Sandra Sullivan
Galveston
Editor's note: The lecture discussed in this letter was conducted virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.