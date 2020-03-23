Galveston has been one of my favorite places to spend time away from home. No longer, thanks to Judge Mark Henry.
What a "pompous ass" to say he doesn't care about the people on the island. If I were Gov. Greg Abbott, Henry would have two choices: either abide by rules or shut down the causeway, the ferry and San Luis Pass bridge. Nobody on or off the island. That's what would happen if any of the diseases at the University of Texas Medical Branch research were to get loose.
Come on Judge Henry. Get your act together and think for a minute before you open your pie hole.
Terry Marshall
Seabrook
