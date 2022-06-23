Will you also support Galveston’s Meals on Wheels?
For decades, coffee shops have served as my “second office,” providing a change of scenery that sparks imagination in a way just not found at my desk.
A favorite spot is Mod Coffeehouse, not just for the caffeine boost, but also for the occasional soul-rejuvenating visit with precious owner Holly Hopkins. On a recent visit, Holly excitedly shared her plan for the shop’s 20th anniversary.
In true Holly fashion, she decided to celebrate Mod’s success by putting $20,000 back into the community she loves so much.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels was chosen as one of the lucky recipients of a donation that will provide more than 180 meals to Galvestonians who are homebound and unable to prepare their own meals because of illness, disability or age.
Our volunteers delivered over 48,000 meals in 2021. Over 90 percent of our clients are unable to contribute to the cost of meals, yet none are denied service due to their inability to pay, thanks to the generosity of our local community.
In our 48-year history, we have never received government funding, but remain supported through donations from individuals, businesses and local grants. To learn more about volunteering, donating, or receiving meals, visit www.mealsonwheelsgalveston.org.
Lauren Suderman Millo
Executive director,
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels
Randy Weber’s either clueless, corrupt or both
On Election Day for the March 1 primaries, U.S. Rep, Randy Weber asked me: “Who is John Eastman?”
He introduced himself at the polls by saying, “If you want to vote for a former A/C contractor and a working man, vote for me, Randy Weber.”
I was not who he hoped I was. He listened politely while I took him to task about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including his vote — with 139 Republicans after the mob stormed the Capitol — to decertify the election.
His response: “I was there … I heard some noise … my constituents expect me to vote ... .”
I countered by citing Trump’s reliance on “John Eastman’s false legal theory.”
Was it possible 15 months after his vote that Weber still did not know John Eastman’s role in the insurrection?
Recently, a respected federal judge concluded, “Based on the evidence, the Court finds that it is more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. [John} Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct … Congress on January 6, 2021.”
Weber’s vote on Jan. 6, 2021, was uninformed, unprincipled or unthinking — maybe all three. The 14th District deserves better.
It’s time to vote Democratic.
David Brakebill
Friendswood
Transphobia will make Galveston a far harder sell
I was saddened to hear Galveston’s Own Farmers Market had to cancel its annual “Drag Queen Story Time.”
Apparently, a city council member objected to it, claiming it was because the event doesn’t have anything to do with milk and eggs.
The farmers market sponsors over 40 programs that don’t have anything to do with milk and eggs, such as COVID and HIV Testing. It rents this space from the city of Galveston. As a real estate broker, I understand many times in a lease misunderstandings can arise. This appears to be one.
When farmers market organizers were told they couldn’t hold the story time on the grounds, they were chagrined, but found a nearby location.
Unfortunately, the drag performers declined to read because they didn’t feel safe. Can you imagine not feeling safe at 10 a.m. on a Sunday while gifting your talents?
The farmers market is much more than bread and eggs. It’s a community gathering space where helpful information and services can be accessed.
It’s about meeting and connecting with our neighbors.
I sell quality of life and this act of transphobia has made my job harder selling the diversity and tolerance I have always loved about my home.
Tom Schwenk
Galveston
