A critical mass turning point has been reached when Bob Fields goes negative on any Republican — let alone Trump ("Trump's failures far outweigh his accomplishments," The Daily News, Dec. 2).
The mystery remaining is why did it take this long?
Trump has been a narcissistic, dangerous, bragging demagogue since the '70s.
David Hedgepeth
Galveston
