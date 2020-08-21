On coronavirus statistics, why would someone choose deaths by percentage of world population? I contend to mislead for political reasons. Harris "Shrub" Kemper knows statistics can be used to prove anything ("The US is doing terrible job of controlling COVID-19," The Daily News, Aug. 20). He's cynically counting on the fact that many people don't know this, especially us ignorant slob Trump supporters.
Several factors make that stat unreliable: First, the USA is the most advanced country in the world, therefore its numbers are the most accurate. So, it's not reasonable to compare accurate numbers to inaccurate numbers. Second, data from the most populous country, China, is unreliable since it's a communist country and the numbers are manipulated to suit the best interests of the regime.
Third, the second most populous India has a large rural population where the virus doesn't spread as easily. This is evident in our rural states. Fourth, not all countries were equally infected. Some saw very little.
Another measure that may be used is deaths with more than 1 million population: USA, 533; Spain 616; UK, 603; Italy, 586; France 467; Sweden, 574; Belgium, 860; Netherlands, 360; and Greece, 738, according to Worldmeters as of Aug. 20.
The United States looks much better, maybe even very good. That's the magic of statistics and a little imagination.
Bruce Ware
Galveston
