I don’t believe the idea of closing the seawall to motorized traffic, at least Sixth to 61st streets, is revolutionary ("Galveston's golf cart problem invites revolutionary thinking," The Daily News, April 21. It seems more like common sense.
In its current form, it’s a nuisance that attracts people from all over the region to cruise up and down it before going home. They don’t spend money here, but we do. We spend it on law enforcement and diversionary tactics, cleaning up their trash and replacing the road surface due to the excess wear and tear.
Replacing our highway by the beach with a true recreation area would go a long way toward fulfilling the goal of improving the quality of life for Galvestonians. It would allow us to reclaim our town from the endless summer traffic and provide a much-improved experience at the beach.
Would it inconvenience people? Yes, but the end result would be worth it. And all those people from west of 61st Street who treat Seawall Boulevard like their freeway to downtown can use Broadway or Harborside Drive instead.
Paul Schnitger
Galveston
