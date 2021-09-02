One of the biggest problems facing communities after hurricanes is gas stations are closed because electric power is lost.
Without fuel, evacuating and recovery is slowed to a crawl.
Recovery could be much faster if all gas stations were required to have their own generators.
A small, inexpensive generator could run all the gas pumps and help everyone evacuate and recover much more quickly.
James Pierce
Galveston
