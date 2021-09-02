One of the biggest problems facing communities after hurricanes is gas stations are closed because electric power is lost.

Without fuel, evacuating and recovery is slowed to a crawl.

Recovery could be much faster if all gas stations were required to have their own generators.

A small, inexpensive generator could run all the gas pumps and help everyone evacuate and recover much more quickly.

James Pierce

Galveston

