Thank you so much, kind driver By GWYNNE AROUND Sep 23, 2022 I would like to send out a thank you to the driver who stopped where the curve to enter Broadway from 61st Street is so I could get to a safe place.The bus lets passengers out on the side of Broadway in front of the Verizon.I had to walk on the side of the feeder road and cross in front of the traffic merging onto Broadway as there is no sidewalk or grass to walk on until Enterprise Rent a Car.Thank you so much.Gwynne ArnoldGalveston Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com
