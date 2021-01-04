Many of my friends are dismayed to hear of the Galveston City Council members' consideration of eliminating the recycle program ("Galveston considers scrapping recycling program," The Daily News, Dec. 30). Though all are seniors, at least biweekly, we transport our own clean and separated recyclables to the recycle center.
I know you will carefully consider the cost to the city of recycling compared to the cost of adding the recycles to the trash pickup and transportation to the transfer station by city employees' time and the truck maintenance.
As an advocate for the environment, I ask that you please add the cost of damage to the beatification and health of our city's land and marine resources that you have so thoughtfully undertaken to the cost of dismantling the recycle program.
Sandra Sullivan
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.