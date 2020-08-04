Numerous good and bad ideas are arising from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The worst idea, in my opinion, is expressed in the letter by Mark Chevalier (“Pandemic proves we don’t need brick-and-mortar schools,” The Daily News, July 30).
I believe that, until their adolescent years, children can benefit from home-schooling if they have qualified teachers and their parents are able to organize a schedule. This only works if the parents are well educated and know how to prepare their child for life. The fact is that no child is ever born a doctor, lawyer or an engineer.
Replacing Ball High School, we should rather find the most qualified teachers; and this is only possible if teachers have a good enough salary that they don't need a second job.
In the traditional face-to-face setting of instruction, teachers are able to transmit their enthusiasm and love for their subject. I was educated in one school room for nine years of my schooling. Subsequently, I obtained two engineering degrees and a bachelor’s degree in education.
The current educational system is very questionable and has to be corrected. Otherwise, the consequences will be a disaster.
Willi Luthy
Galveston
