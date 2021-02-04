The front-page article ("Weight highly significant in COVID risk, local experts say," The Daily News, Feb. 3) proposes that University of Texas Medical Branch researchers have found that obesity is a much more important factor than age in COVID outcome, and this research will offer individuals a "calculator" that could determine their individual risk.
However, upon reading further into the article, I discover that this is a report about a statistical analysis of 450 people who were treated for COVID at the medical branch. The likelihood that this group already differs from the population in the county that had COVID and weren't treated is extremely high — they're very likely to already be older than the Galveston County COVID population, thus reducing the effects of age in the analysis. They may or may not be more obese.
While I can see how such an analysis could be of help to physicians treating severe COVID, it's extremely unlikely to provide a "calculator" for the man on the street to assess a risk.
If the article is accurately presenting the research, then it's an example of severe overreach in terms of conclusions. The public health message that obesity is bad for your health is clear. Overstating research findings doesn't further that cause.
Suzette Tardif
Galveston
