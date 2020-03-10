If 10 media polls in February can be believed, the 2020 election will be a freedom from Democrats year for minorities. Black, Hispanic and Asian support for Trump is increasing. Black voters who claim support for Trump have more than tripled since their 8 percent in 2016. Hispanics and Asians say their 2020 support for Trump has doubled since 2016. Married women report they support Trump several percentages more than 2016.
Progressives complain Trump is dividing America. Yes he is. Dividing America into two camps. His conservative "Peace and Prosperity" team is growing fast. The socialist (also known as communist) "poverty and taxation" faction is struggling.
Gary Miller
Texas City
