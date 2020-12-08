You see a lot of car accidents; but what if that wouldn’t be a problem anymore? It’s important that every car is safe. Making all cars safer would reduce the risk factor for everyone.
Making cars safer would reduce the risk factor for everyone, but what's being done to do that? As of right now, they're trying to add new safety features into new model cars. With the new features, it will make the cars safer to use and pedestrians would be safer.
For example, they're adding features to help people get off their phones. Since drivers would be more aware without their phones, they would be able to prevent accidents involving pedestrians. They're showing what can be done to make cars safer. If they're showing it, it’ll probably be implemented soon.
Once new safety features get added into new cars, cars and pedestrians would become safer.
Ashton Horton
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.