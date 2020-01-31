Thank you for the special section commemorating the 175th birthday of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce in the newspaper Jan. 31. We have many reasons to be proud of the group, including its distinction as the oldest of its kind in Texas.
It's my understanding that a main goal of the group moving forward is to diversify its leadership. As a resident of a city where one out of five residents is African American, I’ll be even prouder of the chamber when its leadership more closely reflects one our greatest strengths — our diversity.
Elizabeth Stein
Galveston
