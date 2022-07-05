There really still are good people in the world.

On Monday, we went to the Texas City Dike for the fireworks show. We were looking for a handicapped parking spot next to the playground and went down the dead-end lot, but there were none available.

As we were backing out and trying to turn around, a white truck backed out of a convenient space, so we waited for it, intending to take that space.

The truck almost cleared the space when a young, blonde woman jumped out and ran up to our car window. She waved at us, asking to roll down our window.

"Would ya'll like to watch the fireworks from the levee road?" she asked.

Would we! She explained they had a ticket that was worth $100 they wouldn't be able to use, and offered it to us. We took her up on the offer, of course.

Many thanks to that young couple for a great show from a great viewpoint.

You renewed my faith in humanity on the Fourth of July.

Jimm Malm 

Texas City 

