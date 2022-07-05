Generous couple renewed our faith in humanity By JIMM MALM Jul 5, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There really still are good people in the world.On Monday, we went to the Texas City Dike for the fireworks show. We were looking for a handicapped parking spot next to the playground and went down the dead-end lot, but there were none available.As we were backing out and trying to turn around, a white truck backed out of a convenient space, so we waited for it, intending to take that space.The truck almost cleared the space when a young, blonde woman jumped out and ran up to our car window. She waved at us, asking to roll down our window."Would ya'll like to watch the fireworks from the levee road?" she asked.Would we! She explained they had a ticket that was worth $100 they wouldn't be able to use, and offered it to us. We took her up on the offer, of course.Many thanks to that young couple for a great show from a great viewpoint.You renewed my faith in humanity on the Fourth of July.Jimm Malm Texas City Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan stabs himself, dies after cross-county car chase'Their jaws drop': Teen League City sisters shaking up male-dominated drag racing sceneTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityFirefighters battle blaze at Harborwalk restaurantWilliam Reece pleads guilty to two Galveston County murdersGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events'La Marque OKs rollback checks as officials brace for lean futureI won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rightsMagnetic interference attracts problems for drones in GalvestonFirst responders find body that's likely a missing 21-year-old swimmer CollectionsCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skillsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston IslandPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (143) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Supreme Court has taken us down the rabbit hole (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.