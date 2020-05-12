As the world awaits a medical antidote for COVID-19, I have one that cost a life but will assure anyone who accepts it peace and the hope of eternal life.
Longtime member and parishioner, Lloyd Criss Jr., wanted everyone to know this antidote — Jesus Christ. For Jesus Christ is our one true hope in the midst of whatever trial and even death because he not only forgives our sins, but he redeems them and brings beauty out of them. Transforming our messes into something which glorifies God. Jesus Christ came not for saints but for sinners that we might know this compassionate love and receive the gift of new life in Jesus Christ.
Lloyd would want me to tell you: Choosing to make Jesus Christ Lord of your life is the most important decision you will ever make for it has eternal rewards or consequences. If you want to know more love and hope in your life, say "yes" to Jesus Christ, get connected to a church and read the Word of God.
While we're sad Lloyd died this past Sunday, we know without a doubt Lloyd lives on with Jesus in heaven. Alleluia! Alleluia!
Robin Reeves-Kautz
Pastor, St. George's Episcopal Church
Texas City
