I'm writing in response to Bill Broussard's commentary ("I'm throwing in the towel; I'm done with Trump," The Daily News, Sept. 16).
He apparently is willing to destroy our country by voting to allow a party based on liberal, socialism, Marxist form of government to run our country posing as Democrats, all because the Republicans don't always wear masks.
Very shallow.
Herbert Frankovich
Texas City
(1) comment
"liberal, socialism, Marxist"
Pick a lane, buddy, you're all over the road.
Here - I gotta reason for you to vote Biden:
RIP RGB
