Joe Biden, finally out of the basement, read his teleprompter speech, decrying every action Trump has used to quell the rioting of recent days. Joe, mocking Trump for a photo-op in front of a historic church, made known that he would attend the George Floyd funeral, having his own photo-op.
He reiterated the circumstances of Floyd's death at the hands of a bad white cop and his anthem of "healing racial wounds" while Trump bashing. No mention of how or if he would stop the riots and mayhem of those using the occasion to rain bottles, rocks, gasoline, fireworks, gunfire and bats against the very police trying to protect the populace — the kind of police action Biden previously eschewed while vice president with boss Barack.
Officers were injured, killed and another on life support, but nary a mention of these — did Joe even know their names or call their families? Nope, no photo-op there.
When I see the same politically driven states jailing those who would defy their extended lockdowns yet refuse to protect citizens against the worst abuses of thugs run amok, I know Democrats have not one whit of caring about ordinary citizens, black or white, as long as they can get that vote.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
