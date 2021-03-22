Let's point out the "good" parts of the Democrat tri-branch governance.
First, recently passed COVID legislation gives checks to most in America including imprisoned felons, child molesters, murderers and illegal aliens. Funded by the taxpayer. Only 9 percent of the $1.9 trillion is actually aimed at COVID relief. Mismanaged, lockdown Democrat states and teachers unions get billions. Good? Breaking the law by suspending border security and inviting South Americans to flee their countries to receive copious benefits reserved for taxpaying American citizens. Good?
Gender reference elimination. Education standards programming hatred of America, white people, personal merit gain and anything supporting individual exceptionalism. Good? Allowing K-12 gender and race programming. Individual standards reduction for military personnel weakening combat readiness. Good? Elimination of Martin Luther King's dream of a colorblind nation. Good?
Finally, but not the list's end, a reward system for big companies for their obscene monetary support to promote a one party, totalitarian, socialist autocracy. Good? It's difficult to know the truth when most news outlets are Democrat policy songbirds.
I know that I heard something about "moderate democrat" in the campaign. Huh? All not good.
What’s next will be the "last straw."
George Christie
Galveston
