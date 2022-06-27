I would remind Mark Houldsworth ("Atheists can't answer deepest questions with science," The Daily News, June 24) that neither can religion answer these questions. Science is closing in on the origins of life (on Earth) and the beginning of the universe. Science has made our technological society possible.

As to "Scientist cannot explain scientifically the source of their reasoning," nothing can be further from the truth. Real science is found in scientific journals. In these journals, scientists have to explain their methodology and the means of coming to their conclusions.

Most of us do not have the background to understand such arguments. When other scientists receive their journals, they try to duplicate the experiments of the writer. They investigate the methodology.

The history of mathematics is fairly complete. From Euclid to Ptolomy to Newton to Einstein (and many others) we can trace most of the important stages of mathematical understanding.

I am a Christian. Don't try to say I can't believe in science to be a Christian. In that case, I couldn't be a Christian.

• Charles Carter

Gary Miller

People who are faithful to their Religion use those beliefs to build well designed societes. Beliving in the value of my parents religion hasn't kept me from understanding the value of science. Some of a religion's beliefs were to explain thing science hadn't yet explained. Both religion and science have their value but using one to dismiss the other is a losers position. Beliving in one doesn't keep us from understanding the other. The theory of gravity hasn't been proven but the theory of evolution has.

