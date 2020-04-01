Our local, state, and federal governments have responded to COVID-19 by blatantly violating our rights.
The “emergency measures” that we've become familiar with in recent weeks translate to nothing less than the suspension of our constitutional rights. Our government has violated our First Amendment rights by prohibiting our right to peaceably assemble and by mandating the closure of houses of worship.
They've violated our Fifth Amendment rights by preventing the course of commerce and business without due process of law. They've violated our Ninth Amendment rights by exercising undue regulation and restriction of travel and commerce between the states — a power not granted to federal or state actors.
We must demand that the shelter-in-place orders be rescinded; we must demand that the rights of the people to freely assemble be restored; and we must demand that the unnecessary and illegal embargo against businesses be ended.
We must let our government know that 15 days is too many, and 30 more will not be tolerated. It's time to get back to normal.
Kate Leathers
Galveston
