I remember when Roger "Bo" Quiroga was mayor previously. My recollection is that Galveston was more divided; there was more of an “us versus them” climate to proceedings at city hall; a “developer versus the environment;” “old school versus progressives.”
And, there was a desperation for any investment, appropriate for Galveston or not — it seemed like we were practically begging for anybody to come here.
This unresolved conflict led to a lack of trust and confidence — in each other, in our island and in city leadership. My observation is that this is, and hasn't been, the case under the current city leadership.
There's more trust, confidence and civic engagement, and we're no longer begging for development, instead, setting our own terms and determining our own destiny according to a shared vision.
Let’s not go back to the bad old days.
Please vote for Craig Brown for mayor to keep good government going.
Bob Brown
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.