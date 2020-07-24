I think all can agree, the death of George Floyd was wrong and those responsible should be punished. Instead, the liberal left jumps in with the Black Lives Matter and villainizes all police for the acts of one.
It’s a sickening display to see the so-called peaceful demonstrations reeking destruction in billions. Portland has an estimated $23 million loss alone. When the federal government moves in to stop the destruction, liberals cry foul. It’s sickening to watch the liberals let city blocks be taken over, and destroyed by armed antifa and BLM, and do nothing (Seattle).
Demonstrators carrying signs “Hands up don’t shoot,” yet another BLM lie that never happened. Read the court transcripts for yourself. Ferguson, Missouri, was destroyed, based on a lie. Systemic racism, yet another lie. Read about BLM, which is a Marxist hate group, advocating the killing of police, while calling it civil disobedience. Over a dozen officers were killed as a result of this lie.
Trying to erase and reshape history, and with the liberals help, succeeding. They even advocate pulling down statues of Jesus. This is definitely a group to rally behind.
Like Joe Biden said, "If you don’t vote for me, you’re not black."
Chris Hines
La Marque
