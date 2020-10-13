COVID-19 could keep you from voting.
COVID-19 doesn't care what day it is or how important your vote is. Finding yourself sick at home or in the hospital on Election Day could keep you from being able to vote.
Please take advantage of early voting to make sure that you can cast your vote. You can vote by mail or in person at an early voting location.
If you do find yourself unable to vote on Election Day due to a medical condition, you can still vote by using an Application for Emergency Early Voting Ballot Due To Sickness or Physical Disability. The process is onerous and requires someone to make two separate trips to your county clerk's office on your behalf. So, vote early and avoid the hassle.
Your vote matters. Don't let COVID-19 take it away.
Paul Wingstrom
Galveston
(1) comment
I voted today. Super easy, super safe. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.