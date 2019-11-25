In response to the story ("Some residents worried about overflowing Lindale bins," The Daily News, Nov. 22): Given how detrimental all plastic products are to our sea life, in particular our turtles, shouldn't there be a plastic recycling bin on every corner?
Instead, at Lindale Park there's only paper and cardboard recycling and all plastic must be driven to 61st Street.
Being a barrier island with fishing a major industry, shouldn't we be leading the charge against plastics, which are only about 3 percent recycled?
Melissa Line
Galveston
