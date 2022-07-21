Now the Secret Service is claiming it deleted all the text messages from Jan. 5 and 6th, 2021, due to "device replacement."

Sounds a lot like Rosemary Woods and her 18-and-a-half-minute gap in the Watergate Scandal.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

Let's hear from Anthony Guglielmi who became Secret Service Chief of Communications in March of this year:

" The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false. In fact, the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) in every respect – whether it be interviews, documents, emails, or texts.

First, in January 2021, before any inspection was opened by OIG on this subject, the Secret Service began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration. In that process, data resident on some phones was lost.

DHS OIG requested electronic communications for the first time on Feb. 26, 2021, after the migration was well under way. The Secret Service notified DHS OIG of the loss of certain phones’ data, but confirmed to OIG that none of the texts it was seeking had been lost in the migration.

Second, DHS OIG’s allegation regarding DHS’s cooperation with its investigation is neither correct nor new. To the contrary, DHS OIG has previously alleged that its employees were not granted appropriate and timely access to materials due to attorney review. DHS has repeatedly and publicly debunked this allegation, including in response to OIG’s last two semi-annual reports to Congress. It is unclear why OIG is raising this issue again."

https://www.secretservice.gov/newsroom/releases/2022/07/statement-anthony-guglielmi-chief-communications-united-states-secret

Steven Sewell posts "Now the Secret Service is claiming it deleted all the text messages." Not true. What was deleted was not the text requested.

"none of the texts it was seeking had been lost in the migration"

"none of the texts it was seeking had been lost in the migration"

"none of the texts it was seeking had been lost in the migration"

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription