United States Attorney General William Barr's recent comments likening COVID-19 to slavery are stupid and insensitive.
Just as President Trump saying U.S. veterans are suckers and losers, as insensitive as denying systemic racism exists in America, as disgusting as the wear-no-mask movement, as wrong as two left shoes keeping Confederate statues in place when it defies another race.
What country am I living in?
I try to keep my eyes on the prize but our president tells so many lies.
We're becoming tone deaf.
Lois Jones
La Marque
(1) comment
No real evidence of "President Trump saying U.S. veterans are suckers and losers". All you have is four unnamed anonymous sources saying he did and 25 named, identified people on the trip to France who say he did not. And that list includes John Bolton who is not a Trump fanboy. And Lisa believes four unknowns? No real evidence he said it, plenty of evidence he did not. Even the
What did AG Barr actually say?
"You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history."
Both are intrusions on civil liberties with slavery being worse according to Barr. Many agree with Barr's assessment. Apparently Lisa does not.
Lisa does not like this administration and is trying to justify her vote for Trump's opponent. Whatever rocks your cradle, Lisa. But Trump will still be re-elected.
Democrats are getting desperate!
With the election coming expect more "October Surprises". Only the gullible will believe them. It will not change Biden's numbers but they are so blatantly false the undecided will vote Trump. BOOMERANG!
