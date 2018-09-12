I for one am getting tired of the half- to full-page critics of this administration with The Associate Press as the only news source. The “spin” is always against any positive thing this president does right.
For example, in the article by the AP ("Trump's wrong on strongest economy, if NYT column treason," The Daily News, Sept. 9) and under the sub-headline "economy," which said, “TRUMP: 'The Economy is booming like never before, jobs are at Historic Highs. — tweet Thursday.” The "facts" portion went on to state ... "That’s the best in the past four years… unemployment rate of 3.9 percent is strong but it's not at the best point ever.” Other parts of the critic were similar going back to 1953, 1997, etc.; most people don’t have that long-term memory.
My suggestion is to compare the past two or three presidential eras — or better yet — compare the past two presidents to show the true progress of this administration.
All I want is fair and balanced news. Like it or credit it or not, there is progress being made. Don’t be a part of the problem that keeps fueling the fire of “division” that grows out of partial news feeds.
Ella Chase
Texas City
