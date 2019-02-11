I'm so grateful to the residents of Galveston County for all of the donations sent to me in response to my guest column ("I need your help to complete Eagle Scout project," The Daily News, July 27) in which I asked for help with my Eagle Scout project.
Because of your generosity, I was able to raise enough money to install both dog agility courses at Lindale Park. There is a course for small dogs and a separate course for large dogs.
I really appreciate everyone’s kind words of support, and I'm especially thankful to the city of Galveston, Barbara Sanderson, Brian Maxwell and Better Parks for Galveston for helping my dream to become a reality.
Watch out for an announcement of a future ribbon-cutting ceremony where I hope to see you all. You can follow my progress on Facebook at Collin’s Eagle Scout Project. In the meantime, please take your dogs to the park and enjoy the courses.
Collin Somerville
Galveston
Congratulations Collin, scouting will be with you for the rest of your life. My mom was a Den Mother when I was a Cub Scout, and my dad was our Scout Master. My dad continued to be part of my scouting life after I went into the Boy Scouts. Those days have stayed with me throughout my life, and I think I'm a better person for my experience in scouting.
