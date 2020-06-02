In response to the misinformation in Bill Sargent’s letter (“Democrats move to disenfranchise elderly voters,” The Daily News, June 2), I’d like to point out his fundamental error.
If the courts determine that letting persons 65 and older vote by mail is age discrimination, they will extend vote by mail to everyone. They will not take it away from everyone.
The fundamental rule in discrimination cases is that if one group is receiving a benefit, then that benefit is extended to everyone. This is exactly what the federal court that found age discrimination did — it extended vote by mail to every voter.
Only if one group is suffering discriminatory harm, such as voter suppression or poll taxes, do the courts abolish the harm.
The federal case has been appealed, and of course we don't know how the Supreme Court will eventually rule, but there's no need to spread misinformation and fear in the meantime.
Seniors will retain the right to vote by mail. The only question is whether it will be expanded to include all voters.
Nigel Gusdorf
Retired attorney and former municipal court judge
Galveston
"we don't know how the Supreme Court will eventually rule" Unless there is a violation of the United States Constitution or the Voting Rights Act, the law stands as is. There is no violation. The Supreme Court will rule in favor of Texas.
