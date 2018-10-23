Galveston's premier fall festival — Island Oktoberfest — kicks off from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston.
Featuring continuous live entertainment on three stages, an enhanced menu of authentic German-style food and libations, a cake wheel, tempting pastries, shopping for arts/crafts and gifts in The Lyceum, a lively auction, expanded children’s activities (on Saturday), and just more of everything that makes this festival fun for the entire family. And this year… look forward to even more of everything that is German.
Proceeds from the 37th annual Island Oktoberfest will help support First Lutheran’s most important community outreach programs: FeedGalveston (an initiative that provides nutritious, ready-to-prepare meals for our neighbors in Galveston County who are food insecure) and Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy (a nonprofit organization established by First Lutheran that provides high quality, low cost music, art, and drama education for Galveston youth).
For more information, visit www.galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
German costumes encouraged. Admission is free. Willkommen zum Oktoberfest!
Robyn Bushong
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.