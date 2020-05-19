In response to the story ("Middleton gets answer on virtual appraisal hearing," The Daily News, May 16-17): I think it's beyond ridiculous to demand people to show up in person at this time of COVID-19.
I sent a letter of protest before I read it must be in person. I'm over 65 and have asthma. There should be allowances to keep people safe.
I believe anybody 65 and older should have the option to protest in some manner rather than in person.
Patsy Hays
Galveston
Editor's note: As we understand the law, a property owner can request a hearing by telephone. At issue was whether the appraisal district could compel everyone to make arguments through means such as video conference calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.