In response to the story ("Middleton gets answer on virtual appraisal hearing," The Daily News, May 16-17): I think it's beyond ridiculous to demand people to show up in person at this time of COVID-19.

I sent a letter of protest before I read it must be in person. I'm over 65 and have asthma. There should be allowances to keep people safe.

I believe anybody 65 and older should have the option to protest in some manner rather than in person.

Patsy Hays

Galveston

Editor's note: As we understand the law, a property owner can request a hearing by telephone. At issue was whether the appraisal district could compel everyone to make arguments through means such as video conference calls.    

