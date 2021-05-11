Inquiring minds from United Van Lines, U-Haul, Amazon, Google, U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Treasury want to know who messed up the 2020 census. Keeping track of population moves, they're sure more people left blue states since the last census.
Convinced seats moved should've been plus-18 instead of seven. Texas and Florida should've gained four and three, not two and one. Errors will corrupt the next three presidential and next six congressional elections.
For 10 years, blue states will get federal funding, congressional seats and Electoral College votes they don’t deserve. Biggest money, power theft progressives ever pulled off.
Gary Miller
Texas City
