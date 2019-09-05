Dan Freeman is spot on in his commentary ("Most opposed to social democracy couldn't define it," The Daily News, Sept. 1). One thing it certainly isn't is communism in disguise. I quote once more, "Neither unfettered capitalism nor communism provides a viable mechanism for governance. (Western-style) social democracy blends the systems through an interaction of a democratic (state) and a capitalist mixed economy."
Thus it is with the United States and others, such as Great Britain and most of the countries of western Europe. Social Security and Medicare are the best examples of social programs in our current governmental scheme of things. Would you, average citizen, like to see these programs go away?
Individual retirement accounts are another example of a government-sponsored social program. They appeared during the Reagan administration to gradually replace company pensions. With pensioners outliving the accepted 65 years of age at retirement by 20 or 30 years, traditional private pensions were moving toward eventual extinction. Companies simply could no longer afford them. The process is still underway.
So, dear reader, don't fall for any anti-social-program "blather." Remember, we're a democratic political entity with some social programs, most of which benefit the general public. How refreshing.
Edward B. Williams
League City
