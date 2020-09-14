Regarding the article ("Galveston conservation group is in a multimillion-dollar race to save West End," The Daily News, Sept. 9): I cannot stress enough that properties available for preservation will be snapped up by other buyers if Artist Boat isn't successful in raising the funds in time.
They're working tirelessly to acquire moneys from state and federal sources, as well as private donations.
As inhabitants of Galveston Island, we should be inspired by their efforts and contribute to this cause. In so many ways, it's to our advantage to preserve the land. Do we really want to have nothing but thousands of beach houses, hotels and golf courses on the island?
How can we show our children, grandchildren and future generations what the island looked like? We have the opportunity to preserve wetlands, coastal prairie, endangered species, a resting place for migrating birds, etc.
Let's rise to this challenge and personally contribute to this effort. Please go to their website at artistboat.org or mail a check to Artist Boat Inc., 13330 Settegast Road, Galveston, TX 77554.
Time is of the essence.
Corrie Dotson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.